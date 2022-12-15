Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Pays Off $10,000 in Layaways for Kansas City Families

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation hosted a special event Monday for families in Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster, in his first season with the Chiefs, gave back to his community with Christmas right around the corner. He surprised more than 50 families, paying off nearly $10,000 of their layaway balances at a Kansas City-area Burlington store.

Recap of our Kansas City pay-away-the-lay-away with @TeamJuJu! 🎁



We paid off nearly $10,000 in layaway balances for gifts and holiday essentials at @Burlington! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/eryj4bxQqN — JuJu Foundation (@JuJuFoundation) December 14, 2022

“I’m here with Burlington today with pay-away-the-layaway to actually make this happen,” Smith-Schuster said, via Chiefs Wire. “This is really cool. It’s around the holidays and I know how it is for families who [can’t] get the gifts that they want for their kids. So, this is a way for the JuJu Foundation to give back to those in need.”

Smith-Schuster talked about his upbringing, saying it inspired him to help others.

“At some point in my life, I was once in their position,” Smith-Schuster said. “There [were] times and years where I didn’t get gifts. There [were] times and years where I had to share gifts. My foundation is all about giving back and knowing how it feels to be in their shoes at a young age, how it is, knowing that I can give back it’s really cool. This is awesome too because it’s my first one in K.C.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster Enjoying Fine 1st Season With Chiefs

Smith-Schuster, 26, has been a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes this season. The former Pittsburgh Steeler has hauled in 61 receptions for 762 yards with three touchdowns in 12 games. Replacing the production of Tyreek Hill is a tall task, one that head coach Andy Reid feels he’s done an admirable job in doing.

“We were hoping that he could kind of counter [Travis] Kelce… he’s come in & done that… He has a nice feeling for space,” Reid said Wednesday. “He’s really tough to bring down. You try to hit him in his lower body and he can shrug it off like a RB.”