Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Nasty Helmet-to-Helmet Hit, Exits Game

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster exited during the second quarter of his team’s Week 10 home matchup Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6).

Smith-Schuster attempted to haul in a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but took a brutal-looking helmet-to-helmet hit from a Jaguars defender and was unable to hang on. In what was a scary sight, Smith-Schuster lay motionless on the ground after the hit.

The hit that led to JuJu Smith-Schuster entering concussion protocol 😔😔pic.twitter.com/phjMavvbRt — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 13, 2022

He was able to get up and was helped off the field by his teammates. Smith-Schuster went straight into the locker room, where he entered concussion protocol. He is out for the remainder of the game.

Smith-Schuster, the former Pittsburgh Steeler, has been enjoying a fine first season with the Chiefs. In nine games, Smith-Schuster has hauled in 46 receptions for 615 yards and two touchdowns. He is a close second behind tight end Travis Kelce in receptions and yards by Chiefs pass catchers this season. On a one-year, $3.76 million deal, Smith-Schuster is one of the biggest bargains in the league.

Chiefs Absent an Important Piece of Offense

Smith-Schuster, 25, has done an admirable job replacing the production of Tyreek Hill, whom Kansas City traded to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason. He’s been fond of his time in Kansas City thus far and indicated this week that he’d like to return next season.

“I would love to stay here, to be honest,” Smith-Schuster said, via Arrowhead Pride. “This offense is unbelievable. The coaching staff is unbelievable. If it was up to me, of course. Why not? You get to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the game.”

He elaborated on why he signed with the Chiefs and wouldn’t you know it, it had everything to do with their high-powered offense.

“I knew it was a high-powered offense just looking at numbers,” he said. “Coming here, it’s kind of like last year, we were kind of doing the same thing — they were talking about it as far as like this is what [their] offense [is], this is what they’re doing. And actually, now being here and actually being in it, it’s… yeah.”