chiefs-wr-mecole-hardman-called-out-after-claiming-he-destroyed-tv-during-chargers-game

You might be able to spot Mecole Hardman standing in line at Best Buy on Black Friday. The star receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely shattered his television while watching his team on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Actually, upon further review, NFL fans have discovered that Hardman attempted to pull a fast one on social media. Thanks to the internet sleuths out there, he didn’t get away with it.

Hardman, who is on the IR due to an abdominal injury, watched the Chiefs-Chargers game from the (dis)comfort of his own home. At one point in the game, the receiver claimed that he got so frustrated that he “threw his remote” at the television, destroying it.

Here’s the photo Hardman shared on social media:

Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv 😕🥹 pic.twitter.com/1RyOdPyJim — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) November 21, 2022

It looks like Hardman really broke his TV, right? The problem? That exact image pops up on YouTube on the search “broken TV.” So, it appears that he seriously attempted to trick fans into believing he shattered his television … for whatever reason.

Several fans called Hardman out on social media after discovering he was sitting on a throne of lies.

“Is it a requirement to be a liar, dirty, or annoying AF to be a Chief?” one fan wrote. Another chimed in and shared the image of the same YouTube screen, saying “Damn Mecole we have the same broken screen.”

Once again, don’t believe everything you see on Twitter. Even if it comes from one of your favorite football players.

Mecole Hardman Fired Up After Chiefs Victory

For those who actually missed SNF, you missed one for the ages. Los Angeles scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:46 left in the game. That proved to be too much time for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on a six-play, 75-yard drive to take a 30-27 lead with 31 seconds remaining. Kansas City’s defense then intercepted a pass on the Chargers’ final possession to secure the win.

After the game, Hardman fired off a tweet in support of his squad.

“LFFFFGGGGGGGGGG #CHIEFSWIN,” Hardman wrote after learning of the win. Kansas City improved to 8-2 on the year with the win.

Also ecstatic over the win was Brittany Mahomes, who also took to Twitter after the game-winning drive. Although she had some issues with a pizza order that never arrived, she was still excited to see a Chiefs victory.

“THOSE ARE MY BOYS!” Mahomes wrote.

Kansas City is now in complete control of the AFC West, owning a three-game lead in the division with seven contests remaining. Next Sunday, the Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Rams.