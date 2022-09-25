Chris Davidson, Surfing Legend, Reportedly Killed in Bar Fight

Chris Davidson, a legend in the world of surfing, reportedly died after he was punched in the head on Saturday night. The New York Post reported the news on Sunday afternoon. He was 45.

According to the report, police say a man punched Davidson in the face outside an establishment in New South Wales, Australia. Davidson fell down and hit his head on the pavement. Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated the surfer for his injuries, then transported him to a nearby hospital.

He reportedly died as a result of his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the crime.

Davidson was an Australian-born surfer and represented the country in several surfing events across the world. Tracks, a magazine dedicated to surfing, labeled him as “one of the most gifted surfers in the world.”

In 1996, Davidson started his professional surfing career at the age of 19. In 2010, he earned the No. 14 world ranking in the sport.

Surfing World Saddened by Tragic Death of Chris Davidson

Support poured in when the surfing community learned of Chris Davidson’s tragic death over the weekend. Many posted statements and condolences to social media after hearing the unfortunate news.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” wrote World Surf League.

“We send out our sincere condolences to his family and friends,” SurferToday.com said.

Surfing NSW executive director Mark Windon said he “couldn’t believe” the news.

“[Chris] was a larger-than-life character, and for his life to finish that way is really sad,” he said, via ABC.net. “He was one of the most stylish surfers we’d ever produced in this country. He was an absolute prodigious talent and as flamboyant as he was in the water.”

The surfing community expects to pay tribute to Davidson in the coming days.