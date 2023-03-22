Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Makes Wild Comment About His Night at Bruce Springsteen Concert on ‘First Take’

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo made a wild comment about his appearance at a recent Bruce Springsteen concert during Wednesday’s edition of First Take.

During an ending segment where Russo explains what he’s mad about, host Molly Qerim surprised him with video capturing him watching Springsteen up close. Russo was certainly not mad about that, also considering his intake of certain substances.

See the surprise in the clip of the show below:

A First Take discussion of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo at a Bruce Springsteen show took a turn. "A gummy, a couple of cocktails, and Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out! What could go wrong with that!" …"This is a Disney operation!" "Gummy bear! Gummy bear!" pic.twitter.com/K340dqpuCV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2023

“Yes sir, was I happy,” Russo said. “A gummy, a couple of cocktails, and ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out!’ What could go wrong with that? For crying out loud, what could go wrong with that?”

Russo then yelled to Stephen A. Smith, who was not in New York with the long-time radio host during the show.

“Say something funny,” Russo exclaimed.

While Smith stayed quiet, J.J. Redick chimed in and said “This is a Disney operation.”

Qerim quickly pivoted and said “gummy bear” to clarify what Russo meant for the children, we presume.

It was all in good fun. Russo is a noted superfan of Springsteen.

Heck, Mad Dog Unleashed, his afternoon drive program on Sirius XM, opens with Springsteen’s “Radio Nowhere” and closes with “Thunder Road.” Let the man love his music!

Russo’s experimentation with “gummy bears” started within the last couple of years. Fellow Mad Dog Radio host Steve Torre apparently turned Russo onto that type of candy.

The two’s banter during certain segments throughout the week is classic Mad Dog and it looks like it spilled over into Russo’s First Take appearances on ESPN.

We lost count of how many times Russo saw Springsteen in concert.

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Three Shows Due to Illness

Good thing Russo had tickets for the show he did because Springsteen postponed multiple concerts due to illness.

In a tweet, Springsteen confirmed the band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany last week was postponed.

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen declared.

Although Springsteen hasn’t shared more details about the illness, E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt reassured fans that there wasn’t any need to be anxious or afraid. “Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Van Zandt reaffirmed the shows were postponed and not canceled. “We don’t cancel,” he added.

Springsteen is scheduled to play in Buffalo Thursday but Russo likely won’t be in attendance with a gummy this time.