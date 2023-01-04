Chris Simms Blasts ESPN in Profanity-Laced Rant

Former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed a profanity-laced rant on rival network ESPN Tuesday stemming from his recent comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Simms made headlines a few weeks ago when he advocated for other players such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be the MVP frontrunner over Hurts.

“If you put [Eagles backup quarterback] Gardner Minshew [in for] the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good,” Simms said, via the New York Post.

After back-to-back losses for the Eagles under Minshew with Hurts sidelined with a shoulder injury, ESPN threw it right back in his face on Instagram. Simms took exception and let them know about it.

now Chris Simms mad as hell because mfs called him out on his shit. and he knows he was worst😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cFU80sLvfJ — 🏀Jordan ♏️BIG SCORPIO🎅🏽🎄 (13-3)🦅(16-21)💛💜 (@scorpiogoodvibe) January 2, 2023

“Jalen Hurts makes them better — I know that!” Simms said Monday on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. “F— you, ‘SportsCenter’ Instagram for putting it out there again for the third time in like three weeks. F— off. Really, f— off. Seriously. They didn’t put my quote from after the Cowboys game, but they’re gonna wait till the game yesterday … That’s why I hate social media, and f— you ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ one more time on the way out.”

Chris Simms Challenges Rival Network to a Debate

As Simms wrapped up his rant, he called on anyone at ESPN to engage with him in a debate. Simms called the network “scared” and that they “don’t want any piece” of him.

“This was in the MVP debate context, like who is most valuable to the team,” Simms said. “Let’s have a f—— conversation if you really want to get into this, ‘SportsCenter.’ Invite me on, ESPN, you scared little babies. They’re scared. They don’t want any piece of me.”

Hurts, meanwhile, remains an MVP candidate despite the late-season injury. The third-year man has thrown for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions on 67.3% passing. He’s added 747 yards and 13 scores on the ground.