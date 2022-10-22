WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform

Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform.

McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.

The 49ers received McCaffrey in the trade while the Panthers will get second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carolina will also receive a fifth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero.

McCaffrey, 26, is in his sixth season in the NFL. He’s received one Pro Bowl selection, with that coming in 2019. He spent the first five-plus years of his career with Carolina.

So far this season, McCaffrey has rushed for 393 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries. He’s added 277 yards and a score on 43 receptions.

49ers Saw Christian McCaffrey Up Close Weeks Before Trade

It was just a few weeks ago that the San Francisco 49ers actually saw Christian McCaffrey up close. In Week 5, the two teams met in Charlotte, with the Niners cruising to a 37-15 victory.

McCaffrey totaled 54 rushing yards and scored one touchdown on 14 carries for the Panthers. He also had seven receptions for 50 yards in the loss.

Transitioning from Carolina to San Francisco might take some time, but there’s a lot of optimism about McCaffrey teaming up with Deebo Samuel. It gives the 49ers another offensive weapon on both the ground and through the air.

Carolina Looks to the Future

Trading Christian McCaffrey was just one piece to the Carolina Panthers starting from scratch. The organization also traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this week.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks tossed Anderson from last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after the receiver got into a heated exchange with an assistant coach.

It’s expected that Carolina will make more moves as the season progresses and into the offseason.