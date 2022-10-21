Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Reacts to His Trade to 49ers

Following the news that the Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the runningback’s girlfriend Olivia Culpo shared her thoughts about the situation.

In one of her latest Instagram stories, Christian McCaffrey’s longtime girlfriend shared a video of ESPN announcing the trade deal news. “So many emotions right now,” she wrote. In the next story, she shared a snapshot of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the phrase “Ready for anything [with] you” and a heart emoji.

As previously reported, the 49ers outbid their NFC West divisional rivals in the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) for Christian McCaffrey. The team now owes McCaffrey around $690,000 for the remainder of the 2022 season. He is scheduled to fly to the Golden City on Friday (October 21st) to begin studying his new playbook. McCaffrey has been with the Carolina Panthers since 2017. Prior to that, he played college ball for Stanford, so he’s already adjusted to the west coast.

Prior to the trade deal, Christian McCaffrey spoke to reports about his future in the NFL. “[I’m] keeping that away from me,” he stated about the deal. “That’s out of my control. I’m trying to control everything I can control. Right now, I’m a Carolina Panther, and I’m giving my all to this place.”

Christian McCaffrey Speaks Out About Being Traded to the 49ers

On Friday (October 21st), Christian McCaffrey took to his Instagram to sound off about being traded to the 49ers.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me,” Christian McCaffrey captioned the post, which features a photo of him in his Carolina Panthers uniform. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Carolina, I will always love you.”

The Panthers also shared their support for Christian McCaffrey by posting on Instagram, “Thank you, Run CMC.” However, the post was met with some criticism from NFL fans.

“Panthers really said let’s start over. Completely,” one NFL fan declared. A Panthers fan also spoke out about the decision to trade Christian McCaffrey by writing, “Never been more embraced to be a panthers fan.”

“If you think about it we traded him for Baker and Sam Darnold and that’s what makes it worse,” another Panthers fan added.

The 49ers celebrated the running back’s return to the west coast by posting, “RB Christian McCaffrey has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers pending physical. Welcome back to The Bay.” Mayor of Kingstown star, Jeremy Renner, gave his support to the 49ers’ trade decision by commenting with hand-clapping emojis. SEAL Team actor Max Thieriot also used the praise and fire emoji as his response.