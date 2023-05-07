churchill-downs-releases-official-statement-following-seven-horse-deaths-before-kentucky-derby

Churchill Downs released a statement about this year’s Kentucky Derby after seven horses in total suffered injuries that required euthanasia. On Saturday morning before the big race, two horses were euthanized from race-day injuries. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were both ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie in their respective races before suffering their injuries

Five other horses — Wild on Ice, Take Charge Briana, Code of Kings, Parents Pride and Chasing Artie — died this week in the lead-up to the race prior.

Following the conclusion of the Derby, Churchill Downs addressed the growing controversy. Critics of the deaths pointed to a need for an organized leadership of horse racing. If they were to establish a commissioner, it would improve the policy-making throughout the sport.

Churchill Downs echoed this call to action in their official statement. In addition, they defended the track conditions and called each injury unique. The track’s ownership spoke about their regulations for the Derby as well. All horses are subjected to thorough veterinary examinations before they’re allowed to race. The track also is maintained throughout the day by field experts to allow for safe conditions.

Churchill Downs releases official statement

“We express our most sincere condolences to those connections who cared for and loved Chloe’s Dream and Freezing Point.”

“It is with the utmost sadness that we report these tragic fatal injuries. Churchill Downs is unwavering in our commitment to the health and well-being of equine safety. The equine fatalities leading to this year’s Kentucky Derby are a sobering reminder of the urgent need to mobilize our industry in order to explore every avenue possible and effectively minimize any avoidable risk in the sport.

“While each incident reported has been unique, it is important to note that there has been no discernable pattern detected in the injuries sustained. Our track surfaces are closely monitored by industry experts to ensure their integrity. Each horse that participates in racing at Churchill Downs must undergo multiple, comprehensive veterinarian exams and observations to ensure their fitness to race.

“From here, we will fully and actively work with the Kentucky Horseracing Commission (KHRC) and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) to thoroughly investigate each incident to determine, to the degree possible, any underlying health or environmental causes and apply those learnings to continue to improve the safety of this sport. Together, we all want what is best for the horses.”