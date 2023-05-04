Churchill Downs responds following death of four horses ahead of Kentucky Derby

With the Kentucky Derby rapidly approaching, the race is being overshadowed by the deaths of several horses at Churchill Downs.

Now, Churchill Downs has released a statement about those deaths, claiming that it’s both unusual and unacceptable.

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs said in a statement.

“We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes.”

Churchill Downs also insisted that its surfaces are safe.

“We have full confidence in our racing surfaces and have been assured by our riders and horsemen that they do as well.”

Take Charge Brian, one of the horses that died, had to be euthanized following an injury during the final stretch. Wild on Ice was also euthanized following an injury.

On top of those two deaths, two more horses collapsed and died following races. They were Parents Pride and Chasing Artie. Saffie Joseph Jr. trained both horses while Ken Ramsey owned them. In both cases, Luis Saez was riding them. What led to the horses collapsing is unclear at this time.

Saez will be riding Tapit Trice, a favorite to win the Kentucky Derby.

“When horses die unexpectedly, we all suffer, but we take comfort in the tools and practices we have collectively developed to investigate contributing factors and deploy those learnings to minimize future risk,” Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said.

“HISA also intends to conduct its own in-depth analysis of the fatalities and will share those findings once the full investigation is complete.”

Saffie Joseph Jr. responded to the deaths at Churchill Downs

Following the death of two horses that he trained, Saffie Joseph Jr. responded. He said that he doesn’t know what led to the deaths. However, he also wanted to make it clear that their cause of death is being investigated.

“I’m shattered basically, you know what I mean?” Joseph Jr. said. “I know it can’t happen – it’s mind-boggling. The odds of it happening twice is just a trillion. I run almost 4,000 horses, and it never happened like that. So it doesn’t, it doesn’t make sense.”

Despite all of the deaths, the Kentucky Derby will go on at Churchill Downs on the first weekend of May, as is tradition. There, the race will start at 6:57 p.m. E.T. Saturday.