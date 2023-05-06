Churchill Downs trainer suspended after Kentucky Derby horse deaths

Multiple horses have been euthanized at Churchill Downs over the past week leading into Saturday’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Thoroughbred trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs. Now, all of his horses have been scratched from any races at in Louisville this week. That means his horse, Lord Miles, is not allowed to run in the big race. He will be replaced by Mandarin Hero, one of three Japan-bred horses set to run on Saturday.

“For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice,” the Board of Stewards wrote in a statement.

Two of Joseph’s horses, Parent Pride and Chasing Artie, both died after racing on Opening Night and 502’sDay, respectively. Neither death has been explained as of the morning of the Derby.

Two more horse deaths reported at Churchill Downs during Derby week

Aside from Joseph’s horses, three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana and Derby entrant Wild On Ice also passed away. They were both euthanized after sustaining injuries while training/racing.

“When horses die unexpectedly, we all suffer. But we take comfort in the tools and practices we have collectively developed to investigate contributing factors. [We will] deploy those learnings to minimize future risk,” Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, told AP. “HISA also intends to conduct its own in-depth analysis of the fatalities. [They] will share those findings once the full investigation is complete.”

All four deaths are being investigated by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs. Kentucky does not have a thorough database that requires trainers to report equine injuries and deaths. That is different from places like California or New York, the latter of which hosts the Belmont Stakes.

That catalog was put in place following 2019. It was implemented following an incident where over three dozen horses were euthanized at Santa Anita Park in California. The same could be coming to Kentucky after this week’s tragedies.

Regardless, the Run for the Roses is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. No. 15 Forte (3-1) No. 5 Tapit Trace (5-1) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1) are the three favorites heading into the most exciting two minutes in sports. Click here for a full list of betting odds on the Kentucky Derby.