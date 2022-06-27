Cincinnati Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Says Quarterback Joe Burrow Is ‘So Prepared’ and ‘So Hardworking’

Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals found their guy – LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. Fresh off of an historically productive senior season including the national title, a once-difficult decision for Cincinnati became a certainty.

Burrow’s path within the NFL includes a gruesome ACL tear, prematurely ending his rookie season. But it also witnesses the 25-year-old lead Cincinnati on an unexpected journey to Super Bowl LVI. Entering year three in the league, Burrow’s reign of terror is only blossoming.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor recognizes three components of Burrow’s game setting him apart from the pack: communication, preparedness and work ethic. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Hear That Podcast Growlin, Taylor dives in-depth on what makes his QB great.

“He doesn’t hesitate to ask questions, whereas some guys in the NFL will ‘yessir’ you to death that they understand when they really don’t,” Taylor said. He explains that Burrow is brutally honest with teammates and coaches, but views the bluntness as a skill: “I think what great quarterbacks do is they make those around them better.”

That might be an understatement considering the quick turnaround Burrow brought from worst to nearly-first. Without reaching rock bottom, Burrow isn’t in Cincinnati. Without Burrow in Cincinnati, the Bengals aren’t one quarter from glory last season. But this is the product of a year and a half of the quarterback in the league.

When thinking about the next heights Burrow could reach, it’s impossible to ignore his hunger for greatness – an insatiable starvation in Cincinnati.

Joe Burrow Approaching Face-of-The-League Status

Zac Taylor and Bengals fans aren’t the only people taking notice of Burrow’s meteoric rise through the ranks. The quarterback enters the 2022 season as the cover model for Sports Illustrated’s NFL Preview Issue. However, the All-American’s next step toward NFL supremacy begins with his protection up front this season.

Burrow faced an unprecedented barrage of pressure from defenses in the playoffs, highlighting Cincinnati’s glaring weakness. But Burrow prevailed when it mattered most. That isn’t stopping the Bengals from building a better force, adding La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras in free agency.