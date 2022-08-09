Cincinnati Bengals’ Paul Brown Stadium Renamed with New Naming Rights Deal

For the second time in a month, an AFC North venue has been renamed. After 22 seasons, the home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer be named Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals have reached a deal to rename it Paycor Stadium, effective immediately.

According to a press release on the team’s website, Paycor is a leading human capital management (HCM) firm that has served as the franchise’s official and exclusive human resources provider since 2018.

We are excited to announce: The Jungle is now @Paycor_Stadium! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 9, 2022

Since it opened prior to the 2000 NFL season, Paul Brown Stadium was named after the team’s founder. Paul, who passed away in 1991, was succeeded as team president by his son, Mike.

“This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Mike said in a statement. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Paycor is a Cincinnati-based company, unlike the company which took over the naming rights for Heinz Field. When the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Acrisure Stadium would be the new name for their venue, fans – and Ben Roethlisberger – chimed in with their disdain for the deal. It seems like Who Dey Nation is a bit more receptive to the change.

Cincinnati Bengals’ New Paycor Stadium Deal Could Increase Value

Last week, Sportico named the most valuable franchises across American sports, and the Dallas Cowboys led the way with a $7.64 billion valuation.

Surprisingly, the defending AFC Champion Bengals came in last among the 32 NFL franchises at $2.84 billion. Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati sits right behind the Detroit Lions at No. 31 and Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 30.

The financial terms of the new contract with Paycor have not yet been revealed. But maybe a new stadium name will move the needle for the overall value of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise.