Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow to Be on the Cover of Sports Illustrated’s NFL Preview Issue

Joe Burrow has successfully captured the audience’s attention since his historic championship-winning Heisman campaign at LSU. Entering his third season in the NFL, it’s more of the same for Joey B in his quest to reign supreme. Following a heart-pounding defeat in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow’s not shying from the spotlight – or in this case, the magazine stands.

According to a tweet shared by Bengals director of communications Emily Parker, the All-American will grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s annual NFL Preview issue.

Joe Burrow is going to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated NFL Preview Issue hitting newsstands on Aug. 18. pic.twitter.com/1J27cM32es — Emily Parker (@Emily_Parker) June 13, 2022

Swagger is the name of the game for the former Tigers QB; his attitude on the field reflects a mirror image of his personality off of it. Cool as a cucumber under-center and in the huddle translates to his stylish and well-disposed persona away from the gridiron, making him easy for fans of any team to gravitate toward.

But his gritty play and determined attitude continually propels Burrow toward boundless success.

Joe Burrow, Bengals Wary of Super Bowl Hangover

Exiting SoFi Stadium in February in defeat provided Cincinnati’s Cinderella story with a sobering dose of reality. Unfortunately, replicating the magic of the 2021 team the following season is easier than it looks.

Burrow is entering his second season since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of 2020. A quick rehabilitation stint brought the fan-favorite back to the field in time for Week 1 the following season. The Bengals ripped off three wins in the first four weeks to begin what ultimately became a shocking Super Bowl run.

Dominating victories against the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers catapulted the preseason underdog to the top of the AFC North. Cincinnati would later clinch the division in Week 17 at home against the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The road would only get tougher with matchups against Las Vegas, Tennessee and Kansas City again on the horizon. Burrow methodically picked apart defenses while Cincinnati’s defense held together extraordinarily well. An overtime thriller in Kansas City required a Patrick Mahomes interception and clutch field goal to send the Bengals to Los Angeles.

In the big game, Joe Burrow luckily survived a barrage of sacks – taking seven in the Super Bowl and an NFL record 19 over the course of the postseason – to give Cincinnati a halftime lead. Los Angeles stormed back early in the second half, ultimately snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

The organization improved the protection around Burrow heading into 2022, but shedding the underdog status and entering play with a Lamar Hunt Trophy-sized target on their back is a new animal for Burrow and the Bengals.