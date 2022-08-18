Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Provides Update on His Progression Following Surgery

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s appendectomy the first week of the Cincinnati Bengals’ training camp threw a wrench into the ramp up process. However, three weeks removed from the surgery, Burrow is back on the field with his team.

And while the NFL quarterback’s presence provides hope for his ability to play full-speed, the team is preaching a cautious approach. The surgery and subsequent dietary restrictions typically causes drastic weight loss. However, regaining a healthy appetite and proper playing weight remains a top priority for the quarterback.

Burrow, 25, spoke to Cincinnati’s press pool on Wednesday about the road to recovery and his anticipated ramp up. “It was frustrating, but you control what you can control and so we’re working back to get to that point,” said Burrow. The quarterback revealed the surgery was a necessity after his appendix ruptured.

Burrow detailed specificities about his current shortcomings and inability to jump under center at full strength. “Not quite there but we got three weeks left to get my strength, my speed, and my athleticism back to where it was before,” said the popular quarterback.

The budding superstar added, “Got to go back to high-school days when you’re trying to gain 20 pounds in a couple-week span.”

Joe Burrow’s Familiarity with Setbacks Setting Up Major Comebacks

While relatively healthy throughout the offseason, the emergency appendectomy represents another hurdle for Burrow. But it’s not unfamiliar territory. The quarterback has grown accustomed to the rehabilitation process and unusual offseasons.

The 25-year-old entered the league in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with isolated protocols. Burrow suffered a critical ACL tear that prematurely ended his rookie campaign in 2020. Sustaining the injury in Week 11, the immediate expectation following a successful procedure became a return in time for camp.

On Wednesday, Burrow said, “I’d like to have a normal offseason at some point.” He joked, “That’d be great going into the season feeling as good as I can. But that hasn’t been the reality for three years, so you make the most of what you’ve got. We’ll try again next year.”

But as head coach Zac Taylor lauds Burrow’s preparation and work ethic, and Burrow keeps the sideline loose with his ‘participation’ in team drills, it’s impossible to lose sight of the young quarterback’s monumental impact on the organization. And a healthy Burrow means a healthy opportunity to repeat as AFC Champions in 2022.