WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Rolls Around in Injury Cart at Practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is quite literally rolling into the 2022 NFL season.

Joe Brrr, Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool – whatever you want to call him – was spotted at Monday’s practice for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy last week. Burrow began his day on a scooter, but soon after found himself a new ride.

Joe Burrow apparently decided the scooter wasn’t for him and opted to get behind the wheel of the injury cart.

Joe Burrow and his new scooter are in attendance at #Bengals practice today pic.twitter.com/hATbjU5JNt — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2022

You see Joe rollin’ 😎 pic.twitter.com/6oONp38gUT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 1, 2022

Appendectomy Surgery Not Expected to Hinder Joe Burrow Long-Term

Joe Burrow, 25, is set to enter his third season in the NFL, coming off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl. For the third-straight training camp, the situation is different for Burrow. 2020 brought along COVID-19 protocols. 2021 featured Burrow making his way back from a torn ACL. This year’s camp doesn’t allow Burrow to get the physical reps in practice due to the recent surgery, but that doesn’t worry head coach Zac Taylor.

Taylor said last Wednesday that Joe Burrow won’t miss a step despite not being able to partake in camp.

“I’m sure he’d love to have all the physical reps that he could possibly get, but he won’t be behind the 8-ball at all based on what happens,” Taylor said.

Once Burrow recovers, he’ll look to build upon a breakout season in 2021. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing a league-best 70.4% of his passes. Making his way back from the ACL tear, Burrow was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year.