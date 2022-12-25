Cincinnati Bengals Team Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Win Over Patriots

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ big win against the New England Patriots, the NFL team’s plane was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing.

According to the New York Post, the Cincinnati Bengals’ team plane was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport due to an engine failure. The flight took off from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island at 7:35 p.m. It then landed in JFK a little over an hour later. SportsAviation tracked the plane, which was Delta 8861.

A source who was on board reportedly stated that it was “a little rough but it was okay” and they “landed safely” at JFK International Airport. Luckily, the Bengals were able to switch planes around 9 p.m. Reports also revealed that the team was expected to leave JFK around 9:30 p.m. and return to Cincinnati by midnight.

“The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this, WOW,” Mark Slaughter of WLWT tweeted. “A person on board told me A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely.’ This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle.”

The Cincinnati Bengals had quite a Christmas Eve. The team won its seventh straight game against the Patriots, 22-18. This was the Bengals’ 11th win of the 2022 season as they move to an overall record of 11-4. The Bengals will be kicking off 2023 by taking on the Buffalo Bills next Monday (January 2nd). The Bills are currently 12-3 and the game will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals Reporter Reveals More Details About the Emergency Landing into JFK International Airport

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals reporter, Kelsey Conway, took to Twitter to share details about the team’s plane making an emergency landing at JFK International Airport.

“On the way home from New England, the Bengals experienced issues with their plane,” Conway shared. “The left engine shut down so the team had to make an emergency stop at JFK, a source tells me. The team is awaiting a new plane to board to return to Cincinnati late tonight.”