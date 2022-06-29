Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Quarterback Joe Burrow Exchange Hilarious Shots on Twitter

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the need – the need for speed. His teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, doesn’t quite believe the QB will be winning any 40-yard dashes anytime soon.

Burrow’s speed has been a topic of conversation during the offseason. The quarterback stuck around following OTAs in mid-June, running extra sprints in an effort to improve that aspect of his game. And, if you ask Burrow, it’s paying off.

The third-year quarterback out of LSU says he clocked in at 20.8 miles per hour, the fastest he’s run since suffering a gruesome knee injury that cut his rookie season short. Burrow also says he’s back to 100 percent entering the 2022 season.

“It just feels good to feel normal again,” Burrow said, per USA TODAY. “We’re getting there. Record since surgery, that’s for sure.”

Chase, who was Burrow’s teammate at LSU and was selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, isn’t letting his quarterback off the hook quite so easily. He threw some shade at Burrow for his “lightning-quick” 20 MPH time during OTAs.

“Joey B swear he fast, y’all,” Chase wrote. “Like 20 MPH fast.”

Joey B swear he fast y’all 😭😭 like 20 MPH fast 💀 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) June 27, 2022

Burrow didn’t let the comment go unnoticed. He chimed in on Twitter after seeing Chase’s tweet. The quarterback decided to roll with the shade.

“One might say … sneaky fast,” Burrow wrote.

One might say……… sneaky fast 😏 https://t.co/TijDnteI5j — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) June 27, 2022

It’s always fun to see teammates engage in some playful banter through social media. Burrow and Chase will be entering their second season together as NFL teammates and fourth year playing together overall (2018-19 at LSU).

Maybe we’ll see these two take their Twitter barbs to the practice field and run some sprints together during training camp. Then Chase can see for himself if Burrow is living up to the 20 MPH expectations.

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase Make a Lethal Duo

The friendly fire seen on Twitter is further proof of the strong chemistry Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have in the locker room. We’ve already seen what this quarterback-wide receiver tandem can do on the football field.

Fast or not, Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last season. In his second year in the league, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing better than 70 percent of his passes. For his efforts, the second-year quarterback was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He also totaled 118 rushing yards and scored twice on the ground – maybe a statistic he could toss Chase’s direction next time.

Chase was on the receiving end of 81 passes and recorded 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in his rookie year. Those numbers resulted in the Bengals receiver winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In the playoffs, Chase added 368 receiving yards to his total.

With a full NFL season under their belts, the sky is the limit for the Burrow-Chase combination in Cincinnati. Especially if Burrow is back to 100 percent.

Joe Burrow Says Cincinnati ‘Knows’ How to Win It All

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase came dangerously close to leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in history. Despite a valiant effort, the Bengals fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the months after the loss, Burrow talked about the difference in mentality on the team heading into the 2022 season. Last year, Cincinnati was still learning how to win big games. That isn’t the case this year.

“Going into last year, we knew we were good,” Burrow said, per ESPN. “But I think going into the playoffs, we knew we could win but we weren’t really sure what it took. We just went out there and played really hard and together as a team, and it worked out.

“Now, we know what it takes and we have that experience in our back pockets going forward.”

Cincinnati’s quest for a Super Bowl begins on Sunday, Sept. 11 when it hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the NFL season.