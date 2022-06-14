WATCH: Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto Fulfills Young Fan’s Request, Does ‘Griddy’ Dance for TikTok

In what is expected to be Joey Votto’s last MLB season, the Cincinnati Reds slugger has been much more active on social media.

He started a Twitter account in April and a TikTok account a little bit before that in March. Votto has a respectable 84,000 followers on Twitter and an impressive 162,700 followers on TikTok.

Before the Reds took on the Diamondbacks on Monday night, Votto spotted a young fan next to the Cincinnati dugout. She was holding up a sign that said: “Joey Votto will you make a TikTok with me?”

As he headed to the outfield for his pregame warmups, Votto stopped to meet her along the third-base line. The two talked for a few minutes, appearing to brainstorm ideas for the TikTok.

Ask for a TikTok with @JoeyVotto, and you shall receive a TikTok with Joey Votto.@JimDayTV has the griddy details. pic.twitter.com/OvUwScrFe5 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 14, 2022

The finished product of Joey Votto’s TikTok with a fan pic.twitter.com/OzeaUXnDdI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 14, 2022

The whole interaction was captured by Bally Sports Cincinnati for their broadcast, and Twitter’s Jomboy Media shared the final product later that night. ESPN shared the entire story on its TikTok account, and the video has 192,000 likes.

The young fan’s TikTok account – jeanjeanparks1 – is no longer active. Maybe because her parents did not want her subjected to all the baseball superfan weirdos.

Votto’s Final Venture

The 38-year-old Votto got off to a really bad start to the 2022 campaign. Through his first 22 games of the season, he was 9-for-74 (.122 average) with zero homeruns and three runs batted in. On May 1, he went on the COVID-19 injured list and missed almost three weeks.

But in 23 games since returning from injury on May 20, Joey Votto is 22-for-78 (.282 average) with five homeruns and 19 runs batted in. He has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball and seemed to have rediscovered his bat.

After going on the injured list, Fangraphs’ Dan Szymborski wrote an article asking: “Is this the end for Joey Votto?” And the Cincinnati first baseman tweeted out the link with: “Five months to go. Enjoy the show.”

Five months to go. Enjoy the show. https://t.co/Qi2SRFUBga — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) May 3, 2022

That message seems to confirm that 2022 will be Votto’s last season in the league. Although the final year of his 10-year, $225 million contract will be in 2023, and he would earn $25 million if he plays it out.