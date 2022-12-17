Clay Matthews Wants to Be the NFL’s ‘Replay Official’ for Ridiculous Roughing-the-Passer Penalties

Although his days as a professional football player may be over, Clay Matthews says there’s a new position in the NFL that he wants.

Following NFL’s Executive President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, stating that the league would consider reviewing roughing calls at some point in the future, Clay Matthews offered his services to the position. “I’d like to be employed by the NFL as the replaying official for all roughing the passer penalties,” he declared in a tweet. “Put me in NY. I wouldn’t get a call wrong!”

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser chimed in with some thoughts about Matthews’ career aspirations. “You’re probably still paying [roughing] the passer fines,” Kiser tweeted. To which Matthews responded, “Chill Micah” with two crying-laughing emojis.

Clay Matthews Officially Retired from the NFL After Not Playing Since the 2019 Season

In September 2022, Clay Matthews announced that he was officially retiring from the NFL. The former linebacker last played in 2019 for the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that season, he played for the Green Bay Packers from 2009 to 2018.

While speaking to Packers Wire’s Brandon Carwile, Clay Matthews made the retirement announcement. “My playing days are over,” he declared. The linebacker admitted he wasn’t sure what the protocol actually is for announcing his retirement.

Clay Matthews also admitted that he was actually left “shocked” after he was released from the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. This was after he played in 13 games and recorded eight sacks during the 2019 season. “I was shocked, to be honest, ” he said. The linebacker explained he thought he had a very solid year. “I broke my jaw and missed three games, but I came back as if I didn’t miss any time and felt good.”

Clay Matthews also said he did receive some offers for the 2020 season. However, moving was just not in the cards for his family. “We had just had our third child,” he explained. “And it was the middle of COVID. So there were a lot of unknowns. Ultimately, there wasn’t a situation out there that made me want to relocate the family again. I wanted to focus on the next chapter, which is being a dad and being home a lot more.”

Clay Matthews Wants to Officially Retire as a Green Bay Packer

However, Clay Matthews did admit he had hopes of officially retiring as a Green Bay Packer. “My kids are getting older, so they understand what I was able to do. So I very much look forward to showing them around Lambeau [Field], and where we used to live, and all the things that were an integral part of their young lives and my young life as well.”

Clay Matthews went on to say that he hopes he will be inducted into Green Bay’s Hall of Fame. “I would definitely be very appreciated and humbled,” he concluded.