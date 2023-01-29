Clemson’s Brevin Galloway Strikes Hilarious NIL Deal After Scary Testicular Injury

Clemson basketball guard Brevin Galloway sure knows how to make the best out of a crappy situation.

Just two days after undergoing surgery after his testicles and scrotum exploded, Galloway has himself a new NIL deal. Galloway and his team, Raymond Representation, quickly went to work in turning a negative into a positive, releasing a new line of merchandise on BrevinGalloway.com. T-shirts and hoodies are now available, featuring the phrases “Ballsy” and “The Nutty Professor.”

they were quick 🤣🍒💪🏽



Limited edition tees 🔥 https://t.co/1uww483TSB pic.twitter.com/9TNFuzHy02 — Brevin Galloway (@BrevinGalloway) January 28, 2023

Galloway said following surgery that he would likely be sidelined for seven days. That would effectively knock him out of Clemson’s road tilt against Florida State Saturday and his return to Boston College next Tuesday. Galloway spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

He clued fans in on what happened during an Instagram video Wednesday.

“So, this morning I went to lift,” Galloway said. “I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my testicles and scrotum were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery — three hours later, my testicles are induced to a normal size. I don’t know what happened to my testicles. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. But we made it… I will be back in a uniform shortly. Go Tigers, I love Clemson.”

Brevin Galloway is a Big Loss for Clemson

Galloway transferred to Clemson ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he has emerged as a starter. In 21 games, Galloway is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. His 44.6% from the field is the highest of his collegiate career.

He cheered on his teammates during their 82-81 victory over Florida State Saturday.

“Our team is DEEEEEP,” Galloway tweeted. “We unselfish, play hard, play together & got guys that can HOOP. These last few weeks going to be fun.”