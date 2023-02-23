Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Raises Hell About Expanding College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is set to expand from four teams to 12 teams ahead of the 2024-25 season. With that, more money and inclusiveness should be coming to the Playoff. However, not everyone is happy about this change, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney, who has coached Clemson to two national championships during the CFP era, was furious, complaining about the change during an appearance on Always College Football.

“I get beat up for this all the time and I don’t really care,” Dabo Swinney said. “We want to listen to the player on everything – like, everything – and I’m all for expanding the playoff. Great. I got no problem with it. But I want to do it in a way that’s healthy for the player.”

Swinney went on to say that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips asked the coaches to get feedback from players about the proposed expansion plan. According to Swinney, his players weren’t happy.

“And what bothers me about the expansion of the playoff is when all this was coming about a few years ago, we were kind of given a charge by our commissioner to go and talk to our team and ask them, hey, this is what was coming down the pipe, here’s how it’s going to look like – wanted the feedback. I met with my team and I’ll never forget it, and I kind of laid it out for them, here’s where we are, and they all looked at me like I was crazy, like I had three eyeballs.”

The biggest complaints, from what Dabo Swinney explained, were the length of the season, having time to prepare for the NFL, and just how many elite teams they’d need to beat to win a championship.

“So, the interesting thing about the whole dynamic to me, when all that was coming about – I gave the feedback but nobody listens,” Swinney said.

“We listen to the player on all these things, but when it comes to – like, they don’t want to start earlier in July. They don’t want to go later in January,” Dabo Swinney complained. “Oh, finals? Who cares? It just falls on deaf ears, and so I’m like, we can’t just keep expanding college football. And now where we are, you’re going to have to play 17 games. So, that’s a lot for a college player.”

The New Playoff Model

The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams in September of 2022.

In the new model, the top six ranked conference champions make the CFP. There will also be six at-large bids. The top four ranked conference champions get a first-round bye. Because of this, the Playoff will start in earlier December than it does now.