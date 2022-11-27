Clemson Crying Fan Goes Viral After Loss to Rival South Carolina

Losing a game to your rival in the final week of the season is a college football fan’s worst nightmare. When you’ve dominated a series like Clemson has against South Carolina, it can be downright devastating.

On Saturday, South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Rivalry Week, defeating No. 8 Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley. It was the Gamecocks’ first victory over the Tigers since 2013, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

South Carolina’s win also knocked Clemson out of the College Football Playoff picture, ending hopes of a potential national championship. One Clemson fan’s reaction went viral after ESPN cameras picked up her raw emotions.

The fan was sobbing as the game was coming to an end. It seemed like ESPN’s cameraman was zooming in as close as he possibly could to capture the moment.

ESPN cameraman zooming in on the crying Clemson fan. Cmon man 😂 pic.twitter.com/RBMEKJbNtF — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 26, 2022

That’s what Rivalry Week is all about in college football. One fanbase heads into the offseason on Cloud Nine while the other feels like it’s been punched in the gut.

It’s just part of what makes this sport so special.

Michigan Players Have NSFW Message for Ohio State Fans

Speaking of fans and rivalry games, things got pretty heated in Columbus during the annual Michigan-Ohio State game. Not only did the players get into a few scrums during the game, a few Wolverines got chirpy with Buckeye fans.

In a battle of unbeatens, Michigan dominated Ohio State in the second half, cruising to a 45-23 victory and securing a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. After the game, a few Wolverines towards the rival fanbase with a NSFW message.

“Y’all weak as f—,” one Michigan player shouted at the crowd.

Michigan added insult to injury, taking a “Block M” flag to midfield and planting it inside the “Block O.” That, also, didn’t go over well with the fanbase.

Saturday marked the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s career at Michigan that he finished a regular season with a 12-0 record. The Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes in back-to-back seasons.