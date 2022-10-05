Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Returns to Practice 9 Days After Scary Car Accident

Cleveland Browns (2-2) defensive end Myles Garrett was a participant at practice on Wednesday — nine days after suffering injuries in a scary single-car accident.

Myles Garrett was absent from the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) in Week 4 on Sunday — recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. Garrett said last week that he is “recovery pretty quickly” from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he picked up in the crash. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported over the weekend that Garrett’s shoulder injury could hinder him for the next two-to-four weeks.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is relieved that his star pass rusher returned to practice.

“He’s a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there,” Stefanski said, via ESPN.

Myles Garrett remains on the team’s injury report as a limited participant. Stefanski noted that they will see how much Garrett can do this week in practice, though his return means he could feature in Cleveland’s Week 5 home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2). Garrett himself said last week that he would have loved to go against Atlanta if it was up to him.

“That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said.

The NFL star flipped his Porsche several times during the accident. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Garrett swerved to avoid striking an animal with his vehicle. The car over-corrected on a wet road, causing him to lose complete control.

Garrett and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Bri Buckley of WKYC shared images of Garrett’s car following the accident.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here’s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ⤵️ https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022

Myles Garrett Making His Way Back After Scary Car Accident

Garrett and the female passenger, who suffered a minor head injury, were not impaired by drugs or alcohol. Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that both Garrett and the woman were wearing seat belts. The 26-year-old said he’s fortunate to even be alive.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” Garrett said. “With what I saw right after … the pictures. It was a helluva event.”

Through the first three games of the season, Garrett collected four tackles for loss, three sacks and forced a fumble. Garrett is coming off a season in which he collected a career-high 16.0 sacks and 51 tackles.