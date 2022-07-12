LOOK: Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Wears Jersey, Warms Up with Cavaliers’ Summer League Team

For the Cleveland Browns, “anticlimactic” is the furthest descriptor for the NFL organization’s offseason. With the looming disciplinary decision for Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield now off to Carolina, the recent heartaches leaves Browns fans searching for positives. Myles Garrett suiting up for some light-hearted fun with the Cavaliers’ Summer League squad fulfills the fandom’s request.

Donning full maroon and gold garb in Las Vegas on Sunday night, the powerful defensive end joined forces with Cleveland’s youngsters, taking shots and putting on a show for the excitable crowd at COX Pavilion.

Myles Garrett is no stranger to the basketball court. The 26-year-old participated in last season’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Clearly the best athlete in the competition, Garrett posted an impressive 13 points and three dunks.

Last week, Garrett posted a video slamming down a windmill jam in a session with Browns teammate Jeremiah Osuwu-Koramoah. The two-time All-Pro – stationary in the paint – bends his knees before leaping for an impressive feat.

Garrett’s Offseason Includes Complicated Strife Within Browns Organization

Myles Garrett loves the Cleveland Browns about as much as anybody possibly could. Ingratiating himself into Cleveland culture is one of the defensive end’s best traits; even if that means turning on the quarterback that finally pushed the Browns back to the postseason just two seasons ago.

When Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, Garrett’s allegiance to Baker Mayfield just about disappeared. Almost talking about the former Browns quarterback like an ex-girlfriend in public, Garrett made a rehearsed, overly-cordial, yet back-handed statement.

The three-time Pro Bowler said, “People come and go, and this is one of those changes. I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself.” Besides the fact Mayfield’s departure is a decision solely on the shoulders of the organization, the star’s ability to quickly distance himself from his former teammate is astounding.

Considering the comments come from an entire month before Mayfield’s trade to Carolina, it further shows the idea of reconciliation never truly crossed the minds of Cleveland’s executives and coaching staff.