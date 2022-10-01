Cleveland Browns Make Decision on Myles Garrett’s Status for Week 4

After a scary single-car accident earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns have made a decision on star defensive end Myles Garrett. He will not play in this week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The team made an announcement Saturday.

“We have downgraded Myles Garrett out for Sunday’s game against Atlanta and signed tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster,” the team said.

On Monday, Garrett flipped his Porsche multiple times after swerving to miss an animal. Images of the car showed the serious nature of the accident. Both Garrett and a passenger were taken to a nearby hospital.

Fortunately, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the accident. Both were released from the hospital shortly after their arrival. The situation could’ve been much worse.

While Garrett’s competitive nature might lead him to want to play this weekend, the Browns are moving cautiously with the star defensive end. It’s unclear if Garrett will miss just one week or if he’ll be out longer.

Through the first three games this NFL season, Garrett totaled five solo tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. The Browns are 2-1 this season.

Myles Garrett Speaks on Scary Car Accident

After going through the scary situation on Monday, Garrett broke his silence later in the week. He talked about whether he’d be available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

“That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature,” Garrett said, via ESPN. “Physically, we have to assess that, going up to the game. … That’s a decision we’ll make a little closer to game time.”

Garrett said he’s moving forward mentally following the frightening event. He also acknowledged that he’s still dealing with some pain from the crash.

“It’s gone up and down, but right now I feel a lot better than I have,” Garrett said. “Emotionally, I’m pretty grounded with it. I think I’ve put it behind me. Physically, I’m still dealing with the injuries that came along with it.”