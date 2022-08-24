Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on Facing Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield in Week 1

Sorry, NFL fans. If you hoped to see Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett unleash on former teammate and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, you’ve come to the wrong place.

One of the most interesting storylines of the first weekend of the 2022 NFL season happens to be the matchup between the Browns and Panthers. With Carolina naming Mayfield the starter, the anticipation for that Week 1 clash only intensified.

But Garrett said there’s nothing much to it. Yes, Mayfield used to start for the Browns. Yes, it’s the defensive end’s job to put as much pressure on his former teammate as possible. No, there’s no bad blood between the two.

“He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said, per NFL.com. “Yes, he was here, but that doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best, and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in for me. But if I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m going to do that. And if I can get a couple of sacks along the way, I’d enjoy that, too.”

Cleveland and Mayfield parted ways after the organization signed Deshaun Watson to a lucrative five-year deal. At that point, the former Oklahoma star said, essentially, it was best for both sides to move forward. The Browns then traded the quarterback to Carolina.

Baker Mayfield Wins the Job in Carolina

It didn’t take long for Baker Mayfield to impress Carolina head coach Matt Rhule. Just a few weeks with his new team and he’s already won the starting job.

Mayfield lands No. 1 on the depth chart ahead of Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral (who suffered a season-ending injury in the Panthers’ second preseason game). It offers the quarterback a new opportunity and a fresh start in the NFL.

In four years at Cleveland, Mayfield played in 60 games and maintained a 61.6% completion rate. He also threw 92 touchdown passes with 56 interceptions. As a starter, his record is 29-30.

The fresh start might be exactly what Mayfield needs to get back on track in the NFL.

Maybe the Browns-Panthers Week 1 game isn’t a “rivalry,” as Myles Garrett suggested. But you can guarantee both sides will be looking to make a statement in the 2022 opener.