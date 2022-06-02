Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Shares Thoughts on the Situations Involving Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson

Who will be quarterbacking the Cleveland Browns in 2022? Well, that’s a great question. As of right now, it won’t be Baker Mayfield – and it should be Deshaun Watson. Everyone knows that Mayfield is on his way out the door, and that Watson is dealing with a boatload of alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits. So, as of now, it’s truly a toss-up.

According to standout Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett, he is being a good teammate and offering support for both quarterbacks. As shared in a story from ESPN, Garrett said that Mayfield will “land on his feet” and that he won’t be the “judge” or “jury” for Watson’s legal trouble.

Mayfield – who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft – is expected to be traded at some point, but only time will tell. While he’s fully guaranteed to receive nearly $19 million this coming season, it’s not easy for the Browns just to get rid of him. Garrett understands that it’s all part of the business.

“People come and go, and this is one of those changes,” Garrett said of Mayfield. “I hope the best for him. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself. … He’s played well when he’s healthy. When he’s healthy, he can do some pretty good things for a team. Just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself, has to get healthy.”

Will Watson Be Cleared to Play in 2022?

As for Deshaun Watson, the new Browns signal-caller is facing 23 lawsuits alleging that he committed acts of sexual misconduct towards massage therapists. While two different grand juries in Texas have already decided not to pursue criminal charges against Watson, the NFL is currently investigating whether or not he violated the league’s code of conduct policy.

From Myles Garrett’s standpoint, he made it clear that he’s staying out of Watson’s business. However, he added that the quarterback’s character certainly mattered to him.

“It does. … But I don’t know what happened,” Garrett said. “You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened, other than the people that were involved. I can’t move one way or another based on hearsay. So I just move with the character and the man I know from day to day. And that’s a good guy from what I’ve seen.”

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns back in March. Now, the team is just hoping that he is able to play in 2022.