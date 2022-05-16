Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Taking Team’s Offense to the Bahamas

After only two months in the No. 4 Gloomiest Place in America, new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson already needs a trip to the Bahamas.

I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

It will be at least in part for work, though, as Watson is inviting his new teammates for a weekend of bonding and team-building. It is unknown at this point who exactly will be accompanying him, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson is told it will mostly be “offensive weapons.”

The quarterback has secured a practice field where he and his teammates can get some training together before optional team workouts in Berea, Ohio, from May 24-26, May 31-June 2 and June 6-9. Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16.

Before he goes south, however, Watson will meet with NFL officials in Texas, where he is facing 22 civil lawsuits from women who accused him of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions. He was not indicted on criminal charges by two Texas grand juries earlier this year. Watson was not suspended but sat out the entirety of the 2021 season.

Browns Building Up Their Offense

On March 18, it was announced that Watson would be traded from Houston to the Browns, in a deal that sent six draft picks – including Cleveland’s first-round picks in each of the next three seasons – back to the Texans. He then signed a five-year, $230 million deal with every cent guaranteed.

Just a few days earlier, Cleveland traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys for star wide receiver Amari Cooper. The Browns return their top receiver (Donovan Peoples-Jones; 597 yards) and tight end (David Njoku; 475 yards) from the 2021 campaign.

The Browns used three picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on offensive skill players: wide receiver David Bell from Purdue (third round), running back Jerome Ford from Cincinnati (fifth round) and wide receiver Michael Woods II from Oklahoma (sixth round).