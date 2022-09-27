Cleveland Browns Release New Update on Myles Garrett After Scary Car Crash

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche several times during a single-car accident on Monday. However, fortunately, Garrett escaped the incident with only minor injuries. The accident reportedly occurred after the Browns’ practice on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the news of the crash on Monday. They reported that 26-year-old Garrett and a passenger were transported to a local hospital after the wreck.

The Browns organization released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, addressing concerns over the incident and updating the public on Garrett’s health.

“First—and most importantly—we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday. After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts,” the statement read.

The team continued providing updates on Garrett’s health. “Myles didn’t suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol. Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity.”

The team also addressed his status for the upcoming game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

“Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week.”

Video of Myles Garrett’s Mangled Porsche Revealed

TMZ Sports received video of the scene’s aftermath, and you can see how damaged Garrett’s car is as it lies in a roadside ditch.

“Car looks totaled, this is bad,” one fan wrote, providing an image of the crash.

Luckily, it seems like Garrett will be completely recovered from his injuries by, at most, a matter of weeks.

Garrett played college football at Texas A&M. In 2016, he was named a unanimous All-American. Then, he was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. In his short career, Garrett has been named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pros.

Recently, Myles Garrett had opened up to the media about facing off against former teammate Baker Mayfield. The Week 1 game was a contest the Browns eventually won 26-24.

Garrett said: “He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said to NFL.com. “Yes, he was here, but that doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best, and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in for me. But if I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m going to do that. And if I can get a couple of sacks along the way, I’d enjoy that, too.”