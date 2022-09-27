Cleveland Browns Star Isaac Rochell Rips NFL for Posting About His Wife: VIDEO

Well, the NFL has landed on Isaac Rochell’s bad list. The league posting about the Cleveland Browns star’s wife during a Thursday Night Football game seemed to send him over the edge.

Rochell played in Cleveland’s 29-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, tallying four tackles in the process. But the NFL made no mention of him during the game. Instead, the league posted about his wife.

The defensive lineman took to TikTok to vent his frustrations.

“Oh my God, here we go again,” Rochell said. “Let me address this. For some reason my beautiful wife has surpassed me in all phases of life, which includes the NFL posting about her again before they post about me.

“I wanna just point out, this is me in a Thursday night playing in the game. In the heat of battle. Playing. I’m playing. And this is her. I love my wife, literally would die for my wife, but she’s gluing on nails before the game.”

Will the NFL listen to Rochell’s complaints? Or will the league continue posting about the lineman’s wife and ignoring the fact that he does, indeed, play in the NFL?

Who is Isaac Rochell’s Wife?

Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison, has received a lot of attention for her posts about life in the NFL. She has a massive impact on TikTok, with 1.3 million followers.

The two met while attending the University of Notre Dame. They have been married since 2021. Both Allison and Isaac enjoy trading fun barbs while on social media — with Isaac’s post above being the latest example.

Isaac was a seventh-round selection out of Notre Dame in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s played with the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and Cleveland Browns.