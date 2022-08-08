Cleveland Guardians Option Mustard to High-A in Groundbreaking Move

If you thought the San Diego Padres acquiring Juan Soto was the biggest move to take place this week, think again. As it turns out, the Cleveland Guardians have made the most groundbreaking transaction of the 2022 MLB season.

The Guardians announced Monday they have optioned Mustard to High-A Lake County Captains. Mustard just couldn’t cut it at the major league level, going 0-50 in the Sugardale Hot Dog races at Progressive Field this season. The Guardians did not announce a corresponding move.

After much consult and toiling internally, we have made a difficult roster move that we believe is in the best interest of our organization.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/eqz2RoMKK0 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 8, 2022

“The tantrum-throwing condiment is being sent down to the Guardians High-A team — the Lake County Captains — to try and get his mental and physical game back to a MLB-caliber level,” the statement reads.

Ketchup and Onion have crushed the competition, winning 25 races apiece. Mustard, meanwhile, will soon have new competition. He reported to the Captains Monday and will race in Tuesday’s contest.

Mustard Unhappy After Demotion from Cleveland Guardians

Mustard was informed of the news while sitting in his office Monday morning and was distraught.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



The moment Mustard found out he had been optioned from the @CleGuardians to @lccaptains… pic.twitter.com/2Lhy51dxBa — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 8, 2022

The move was officially official to Mustard after his key card was turned off and he was denied access into Progressive Field.

The @CleGuardians (Honestly and probably @DreKnott) have officially turned off Mustard’s key card to access Progressive Field…



Off to @LCCaptains Mustard goes! pic.twitter.com/aVH1Go7sDb — Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 8, 2022

Mustard issued an official statement to his fans, asking for support. Looking to gain confidence in the minors, Mustard said he would be back.

“Official statement from Mustard: ‘It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. To my loyal fans through the years, I’m sorry,” the statement reads. “Please show up and support me Tuesday at the @LCCaptains game! I need it now more than ever…@DreKnott, I’ll be back. You can count on that!”

Supporters of Mustard have chimed in, offering their support. Mustard’s biggest supporter is Dallas Braden, former MLB starting pitcher and current Oakland Athletics analyst. Braden said he understands the move, but will continue to be unwavering in his support.

I don’t think there’s been a bigger supporter of Mustard out there than me. That being said a move like this is understandable at this point. For those wondering- NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! I shall never waver in my support of the tangy spread! Go down, get your $#!+ together & LETS GO! https://t.co/nN82XjFEh8 — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 8, 2022

“I don’t think there’s been a bigger supporter of Mustard out there than me,” Braden wrote on Twitter. “That being said a move like this is understandable at this point. For those wondering- NO! ABSOLUTELY NOT! I shall never waver in my support of the tangy spread! Go down, get your $#!+ together & LETS GO!”