Clip of Brock Purdy Rocking Out to Garth Brooks Hit Resurfaces, Adding to His Popularity

The legend of Brock Purdy is only growing. First, he led San Francisco to a blowout win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in his first career start. Then, he helped the 49ers clinch the NFC West without a victory over Seattle on Thursday Night Football. Now, he’s busting out lyrics to a hit Garth Brooks song.

Well, technically it happened a few months ago, but fans are still going crazy as if it’s brand news.

A video of Purdy serenading a crowd with Brooks’ hit Friends in Low Places, still a hit tune at every bar, saloon and honky tonk you enter. Everyone checking out the performance seemed to love the quarterback’s vocals, too.

As if we didn't like Brock Purdy enough, him singing @GarthBrooks' 'Friends in Low Places' just made him a legend 😂

pic.twitter.com/zeBvxofXY3 — Outsider (@outsider) December 16, 2022

It’s hard to believe Purdy could be more popular — at least in San Francisco. He’s off to a 2-0 start in his NFL career after starting the year as a third-string quarterback. Since taking over for an injured Jimm Garoppolo against Miami, Purdy has thrown for 612 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception.

The 49ers are 3-0 in those games. And yet, everyone is talking about Purdy’s performance behind the microphone from months ago.

“We need this to be sung in the locker room after every 49ers win,” one fan said. Another added, “this is the best thing on Twitter right now.”

We’ll go ahead and ask the question: Is there anything Brock Purdy can’t do?

Brock Purdy Makes NFL History

It only took Brock Purdy two NFL starts to make league history. The former Iowa State standout and last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft joined some elite company.

According to NFL Research, Purdy became just the second quarterback to have a passer rating of 115+ in each of his first two career starts since 1950. The other? Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers. Not bad company.

Purdy has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the last three games with just one pick. During San Francisco’s 21-13 win over Seattle on Thursday Night Football, he completed 17-of-26 passes for 217 yards.

What tricks does Purdy still have up his sleeve? We’ll have to wait until Christmas Eve when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders.