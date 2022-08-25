Cock Commander? Cluck Norris? South Carolina Looking at Options for Rooster Name Change

The University of South Carolina is on the hunt to find a new name for its live rooster. The formerly known “Sir Big Spur” is no more, as the university agreement with the original owners of the rooster has expired.

The State, a local news outlet in Columbia, South Carolina, has come up with some name suggestions for South Carolina to adopt. Coop, Marco Pollo and Cluck Norris are just a few of the names thrown out there by The State.

But there’s one – one that stands above the rest. And if we’re being completely honest, should easily be the pick. If “Sir Big Spur” is going away, well then it’s only right if we replace that with “Cock Commander.”

I don’t think that one needs an explanation. Just know that it should 100% be the name South Carolina announces ahead of its Sept. 3 opener against Georgia State. And the fans overwhelmingly agree. The publication has an open poll going of which name fans would like to see selected for the name of the live rooster.

“Cock Commander” is clear, taking in 73% of the vote based on over 5,000 responses. No other name has gained much traction, with “Cluck Norris” and “Coop” coming in second with a measly 5% of the vote. Social media is also in approval of the name.

It has to be “Cock Commander” now, right? You can’t hide that light under a bushel once you’ve set it free into the wild. https://t.co/CbyNoCBV4q — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) August 25, 2022

Cluck Norris is solid but you simply cannot pass on making Brad Nessler say the words "Cock Commander" live on air — Billy Gomila (@BillyGomila) August 25, 2022

I present to you…



Cock Commander! pic.twitter.com/BLfcv34TLt — Typical Gamecock (@typicalgamecock) August 25, 2022

Details Behind South Carolina Live Rooster Name Change

South Carolina is changing the name due to a dispute between the rooster’s original owners — Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli — and the new owners, Beth and Van Clark. The two parties are at odds on whether or not the bird’s comb on its head should be trimmed.

The original owners reportedly had trimmed the rooster’s comb to make the bird look like a fighting Gamecock. The new owners, meanwhile, have decided to keep the comb intact, citing health benefits. Snelling and Albertelli broke off the agreement with the university on the name “Sir Big Spur.”

Any thought of shortening the name to “Big Spur” has been shot down by the university’s legal team due to its close association with the former name. That surely opens the door for “Cock Commander” if South Carolina wants to do the right thing. T’s and P’s, however, for every news anchor in Columbia who has to utter the name on upcoming broadcasts.