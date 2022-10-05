Cole Beasley Announces NFL Retirement After Joining Bucs Only Two Weeks Ago

On Wednesday, veteran NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the league after just signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only two weeks ago. The 33-year-old’s agent addressed multiple media outlets today and shared the news that the former Dallas Cowboys receiver is bringing an end to his 11-season pro career.

According to his agent, Justin Turner, the wide receiver is now focused on his family. “[Cole Beasley] is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” Turner said to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

“He is done, he is getting back on a plane and going back home,” Cole Beasley’s agent also explained to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “[Beasley] went from a kid that not one all-star game wanted. We are very appreciative of every team he played for.”

“He is an unbelievably wonderful human being, a great football player and an even better husband and father. He hasn’t been able to be a full-time dad for a while. The game takes a toll on you,” Turner added.

Cole Beasley Said He’s Always Wanted ‘To Play With Brady’

Cole Beasley just signed with the Bucs on September 20 as a free agent. The team started out the season 2-0, but has multiple wide receivers out due injuries and suspensions. In the past two weeks, Tampa has fallen in each matchup and now sits even at 2-2 on the season.

In two games played with the Bucs, Beasley caught four catches for 17 yards from star quarterback Tom Brady. When the veteran WR joined Tampa, he cited Brady as a key influence as to why he signed with the Bucs.

“You know, I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time, so it’s exciting for me,” Beasley said to reporters on September 21. “[I’m] excited for the opportunity, and just ready to get back at it. As humbling as an experience, waiting this long [to sign with a team], this is the first time I’ve never been through a camp … I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.”

#Bucs WR Cole Beasley said “I’ve been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time.” He said he slid into Brady’s DMs on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4TRk3EnMqN — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 21, 2022

More On Beasley’s 11-Year Pro Career In the NFL

Previous to his short tenure in Tampa, Cole Beasley went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys would eventually sign the local undrafted free agent out of Southern Methodist University. He’d go on to spend seven seasons with the Cowboys before playing three years with the Buffalo Bills from 2019 to 2021.

In 2021, Beasley made national news for his outspoken opinions related to the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine policies. The league fined the receiver upwards of $100,000 total for several COVID-19 protocol violations while with Buffalo.

Beasley finishes his professional career with 554 career receptions, 5,726 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns. The reliable slot receiver finished his career with a catch rate of 71%. Further, he also averaged 7.3 yards per target.