Colin Kaepernick ‘Deserves Every Chance in the World’ to Play in NFL, Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says

Could we see Colin Kaepernick suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders? Team owner Mark Davis seems to have a high opinion of the quarterback. While it has been years since Kaepernick played football, the QB has remained in shape and shown off his arm multiple times during that time. Most recently, at the University of Michigan Spring Game.

Davis was at the NFL Draft with the rest of the NFL world in Las Vegas. However, it was during an interview for an upcoming NBC Sports episode of Race in America: A Candid Conversation. The 66-year-old owner wasn’t afraid to admit that he would gladly bring Kaepernick in.

Even though 2016 was the last time that Colin Kaepernick threw a ball in the NFL, could the Raiders be his next destination?

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

During the conversation, the NFL team owner went to history for comparison. He brought up Tommie Smith and his famous protest at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics alongside teammate John Carlos.

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” the owner went on. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin and I didn’t understand him. [And] I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

In the years since the QB was dropped from the league, there has been a lawsuit, a settlement, and a lot of drama. Is this the year he makes his return?

Colin Kaepernick has ‘Unfinished Business’

If there was a team that was going to pick up Colin Kaepernick in 2022, it should be the Raiders. The franchise has a bad guy history and demeanor about them. The black and silver is an amazing color combo to go along with tath and of course, the eye-patched Raider logo. And think about all of those black No. 7 jerseys people wore to support Kaepernick? Those people already have a jersey! Built-in fanbase.

While some folks say there is going to be a distraction if he gets put on a team. Why not look at all of the Kaepernick fans that would love to see him on any team. They would switch loyalty overnight for a Kaepernick team.

Plus, the quarterback has more to do in the sport. At least, that’s how he puts it.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” he explained earlier this month. “So yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

If he gets into the league, that’s one thing. If he takes a live game snap next season, that will be a viral moment all across social media. The wait begins. Will the Raiders bring Colin Kaepernick in? Or is Mark Davis playing nice with the QB?