Colin Kaepernick Impresses Raiders with Arm Strength, Conditioning in ‘Positive’ Workout

Sources say Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was a “positive.” Yet, a deal between the two is not imminent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick was scheduled for a private workout with the Raiders. That workout ended up taking place later that day. It was the 34-year-old’s first tryout for any NFL team since being released from the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season.

In a report today by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning “stood out” in hopes the quarterback can resurrect his NFL career. He most recently showcased his talents at halftime of the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday, April 2. His former 49ers coach – John Harbaugh – is currently at the helm of the Wolverines.

Las Vegas seemingly wanted to see Kaepernick in action because the team is looking for a formidable backup behind entrenched starter David Carr. This offseason, the Raiders have added quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

Is This Actually A Big Deal?

There has been a lot of hullabaloo about pretty much nothing so far in this Kaepernick saga. At best, he would be signed as a backup to Carr, but many are making it out to be more.

Head coach Josh McDaniels has already had to dispel rumors about Carr’s job security.

“Nah, I mean, I think Derek’s pretty comfortable with where he’s at,” McDaniels said. “I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him.”

Last month, Carr agreed to a three-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas that runs through the 2025 season and boasts a no-trade clause. Going into his ninth year with the Raiders after being selected 36th overall by the franchise in the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr made it clear how much he wanted to sign a long-term deal.

“I told my agent, ‘I’m either going to be a Raider, or I’m going to be playing golf,’” he said. “I don’t want to play anywhere else. That’s how much this place means to me … Hopefully we can build on that and I can finish what I set out to do nine years ago: Win a championship.”

Let’s face it: Las Vegas’ chances of winning a Super Bowl with Carr are slim-to-none, to begin with. Whether Kaepernick is signed as the backup or not, it will not move the needle on the Raiders’ championship chances.

The only storyline that actually makes this potential signing interesting is if Kaepernick can barrel through the blockade NFL owners seemingly put him behind. In October 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. In February 2019, the two sides reached a confidential settlement.