Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Scheduled for Workout with Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is officially getting another shot at returning to an NFL field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback is scheduled for a workout this week with the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be Kaepernick’s first tryout for any NFL team since being released from the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 season.

Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.



The Raiders are looking for a formidable backup behind starter David Carr. Las Vegas has added quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham to the roster this offseason.

The 34-year-old Kaepernick most recently showcased his talents at halftime of the Michigan Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday, April 2. His former 49ers coach – John Harbaugh – is currently at the helm of the Wolverines.

“Really, getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still get out there and sling it,” Kaepernick told local reporter Jeanna Trotman at the time. “It’s one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out, show everyone I can still play, still throw it.”

Kaepernick’s History as a Quarterback, Activist

After being San Francisco’s third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Colin Kaepernick helped lead the team to a 12-4 record and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII only two years later. The 49ers came up just short of the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31, in the game.

Kaepernick passed for 12,271 yards and rushed for 2,300 in 69 games from 2011-2016. During his last year, he began kneeling during the pregame national anthem to protest police brutality.

Following the season, Kaepernick was released by the 49ers and has not signed an NFL contract since. In October 2017, he filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing owners of collusion to keep him out of the league. In February 2019, the two sides reached a confidential settlement.

As a recent guest on the I Am An Athlete podcast – hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall – Kaepernick expressed how serious he was about earning another shot in the NFL.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” he said. “If I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

Looks like Kaepernick is closing in on that opportunity now.