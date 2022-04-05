Colin Kaepernick Reveals First Look at New Children’s Book Inspired By His Childhood

On Tuesday (April 5th), former NFL quarterback and now activist, Colin Kaepernick, gave a sneak peek into his new childrens book “I Color Myself Different.”

According to People, “I Color Myself Different” is inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s childhood and even shows a never-before-seen photo from his past. In a statement, Colin Kaepernick declares, “‘I Color Myself Different’ explores the intersection of identity, adoption, and self-love. An intersection that’s deeply personal to my own experience as a child.”

Colin Kaepernick further reveals that when he was 5-years-old, he was given an assignment in school. This was to draw a picture of himself and his family. He said he drew his white adoptive family with a year crayon. He then drew himself with a brown crayon. “This revelatory moment taught me an important lesson about embracing my Black identity through the power of self-love. And eventually helped me to understand my brown skin was connected to my Blackness.”

Throughout “I Color Myself Different,” young Colin Kaepernick learns to proudly embrace his identity as a Black boy. The goal of the book is to teach young readers to stay to themselves and advocate for change.

The childrens book is also in line with the former athlete’s journey as an activist. “I always loved reading,” Colin Kaepernick further explains. “But I wish there could have been more books at my disposal that reflected my own identity and experiences. In part, this is why I wrote ‘I Color Myself Different.’ I want young readers, particularly young Black and Brown readers – to see themselves as central to the stories we tell.”

Colin Kaepernick’s childrens book is now on sale.

Also in a statement, Colin Kaepernick says that his childrens book’s story is “deeply personal” for him. “I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose.”

Colin Kaepernick further states that he is excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be teaming up with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront. “I hope that our books will inspire reads to walk through the world with confidence, strength, and truth in all they do.”

Colin Kaepernick also spoke about having illustrator, Eric Wilkerson for the book. “I saw Eric’s previous work and there are a few things that immediately jumped out. One was his ability to pull emotion with his illustrations and really bring that to life. He was able to create just beautiful scenes in their entirety.”

Colin Kaepernick goes on to add that his nieces Leilani and Knysna Reid, also made some contributions to the artwork for the book. “Part of the inspiration for this book was I was reading books to my niece Knysna. A lot of the books just didn’t have characters that look like her.”