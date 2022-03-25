Colin Kaepernick Speaks on Potential NFL Return: ‘Still Hoping That Door Is Open’

In 2016, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled on the field during the national anthem in silent protest of racial injustice, igniting a controversy that would continue far beyond the 2016 season. Thereafter, Colin Kaepernick was unable to secure another quarterback position after his contract with the 49ers expired.

Eventually, however, everything changed. In 2020, after years of heated debates across the country and around the world, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement. “We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” the NFL Commissioner said.

Now, Colin Kaepernick may be getting another shot at playing in the NFL, this time with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the last few weeks, Kaepernick has been hard at work in the gym and on the field, hoping for another quarterback position.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, Kaepernick said, “Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful. There’s been a lot of conversation around it. Again, we’ve had conversations with Pete and John previously. As Pete mentioned, we have spoken recently and (I’m) still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it.

“The best way to tell is to bring me in for a workout,” he continued. “We have no expectations of what teams will do. But we just want the opportunity to walk in the door and show them what I can do, and I think my talent, my skill set, will speak for itself.”

Personal Trainer to Colin Kaepernick Talks NFL Return

Though he hasn’t stepped onto an NFL field in more than 5 years, Colin Kaepernick insists that he hasn’t lost an ounce of skill. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kaepernick’s personal trainer, David Robinson, agreed with the quarterback’s assessment.

“A few teams have reached out to me and asked how his arm looked. They have reached out and asked about him,” Robinson said. “He definitely has the ability to play on somebody’s roster – like, right now. Like, a couple of the guys that were in the session that were on NFL teams were saying that his arm is just as strong as guys that we got on our roster right now and can play.”

Both Colin Kaepernick and his trainer believe a position on an NFL roster could be in the former quarterback’s future. The trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos left the Seahawks starting quarterback position open for the 2022 season. Could we see Colin Kaepernick in navy and green in the coming months? Only time will tell.