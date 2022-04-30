Colin Kaepernick Trends on Twitter After Raiders Owner Weighs in on His Potential Return

Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis addressed the possibility of signing quarterback turned social activist Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers QB last played in the NFL in 2016. That season he started a protest movement by kneeling during the national anthem before games. The protests garnered divisive opinions across the nation, and Kaepernick has not returned to the gridiron since.

However, the quarterback who took the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII has stayed in playing shape and remains interested in returning to the NFL. He’s thrown in front of scouts, including most recently at the University of Michigan Spring Game.

Davis and Las Vegas welcomed the 2022 NFL Draft to town on Thursday where he spoke to NBC Sports. The 66-year-old Raiders owner sat down for an interview on an episode of Race in America: A Candid Conversation. That’s where he shared thoughts about Colin Kaepernick as his comments quickly started trending on Twitter.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

“I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being,” Davis added. “I’ve gotten a chance to talk to him. I never really knew Colin and I didn’t understand him. [And] I didn’t understand the kneeling, what that meant initially. Over time, I have learned a little bit more about it.”

Twitter Users React to the Las Vegas Raiders Potentially Signing Colin Kaepernick

As mentioned, NFL fans have let their opinions about Mark Davis’ comments be known on Twitter. Like everything that involves Colin Kaepernick these days, fans had mixed reactions to him possibly joining the Raiders. Many of the tweets that had the quarterback’s name trending were in favor of Las Vegas giving him a chance.

“I guess I’m gonna have to buy Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the first time in my life if Colin Kaepernick is the quarterback. And that’ll bring every individual like me to the game thousands of us,” a Las Vegas resident said.

“Wherever he is Colin Kaepernick is a significant asset,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“I hope those words result in real action, and that Kap gets a genuine chance. He certainly deserves it,” a fan of the QB tweeted.

Some 49ers fans remember Colin Kaepernick fondly from his time in San Francisco and would prefer he return to the Bay Area. In addition, some fans who don’t even like the Raiders are saying they’d pull for the team if they signed Kaep.

“SWEET BUT I WOULD LOVE TO SEE HIM BACK WITH THE 49ERS,” one San Francisco fan pointed out.

“Lifelong Raider hater, but I’ll be an instant fan if they bring in CK,” another NFL fan wrote on Twitter.

However, others are more skeptical of Raiders owner Mark Davis’ proclamation. They’re not so sure the owner will actually sign Kaepernick to a contract.

“He’s just saying that because he knows his coaching staff would never agree. Smiling faces, sometimes, pretend to be your friend…,” one fan tweeted.

“I’ll believe it when Kap inks that contract,” another skeptical fan wrote.

Only time will tell, but this is the most positive reception Kaepernick has received from an NFL team in years. We’ll have to wait and see if the Raiders invite the QB to training camp later this year.