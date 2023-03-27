College Baseball Coach Chugs Liter of Mountain Dew On Field After Multiple Ejections For Throwing at Player

College baseball umpires better watch out … Austin Peay head coach Roland Fanning gets all jacked up on Mountain Dew. The Governors’ leader had a hilarious on-field moment after he and two of his players got tossed from a game against Liberty.

Flames hitter Nathan Keeter took the Governors yard early in the game and appeared to taunt the opposing dugout after stepping on home plate. That didn’t sit well with Austin Peay.

On his next plate appearance, Governors right-hander Peyton Jula threw a pitch over Keeter’s head. That resulted in Jula, the team’s catcher and Fanning all getting ejected from the game.

Austin Peay's Head Coach Roland Fanning, pitcher and catcher all got ejected today after throwing at Liberty's Nathan Keeter after hitting a HR earlier in the game.



Fanning throwing back a Mountain Dew is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/TV9H1UGh3O — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 25, 2023

Usually, coaches and players go berserk in these moments. Often times you’ll see shouting matches, temper tantrums and more following an ejection. That wasn’t the case for Austin Peay.

Nope, instead, Fanning instructed Jula to head to the dugout and then conversed with the umpire. While taking swigs from his liter of Mountain Dew. Seriously. Only in college baseball.

Hey, if you’re gonna get tossed from a game, why not go out in style? Not everyone can see themselves on ESPN with a liter of cola in hand.

The Governors lost two of the three games against the Flames over the weekend. But we’ll be honest, Fanning’s sendoff is the thing we’re going to remember most from this three-game series.

Dog Steals the Show and Home Run Ball at Spring Training Game

Let’s keep baseball weird, shall we? Although, we have to admit this is even better than watching a college baseball coach drink Mountain Dew out of a liter bottle on the field.

How? Because this awesome baseball moment involved a dog at a spring training game. One fan brought his best friend to a spring training game between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

After a Royals batter hit a home run off the Dodgers, the athletic pooch made a play and secured the baseball. It was one of the cooler sports moments — mostly because it involved a dog.

A dog catching a home run ball is an all-time wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/u3UXeH0T2c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 25, 2023

Everyone applauded the dog’s incredible awareness, even in a crowd of people. Several fans tried to chase down the souvenir item, but this pup wouldn’t be outworked for the ball.

When fans realized a dog caught the home run ball, everyone cheered and applauded. It should serve as a reminder that we need to see more dogs at MLB games in the future.

We have a feeling that probably won’t happen, though. Unfortunately.