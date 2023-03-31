College Baseball Coach Gets Ejected After Heated Argument With Home Plate Umpire

While Thursday was opening day for MLB, college baseball has been in full swing for some time now.

In a game between Mississippi State and South Carolina, Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis was ejected. This came after getting into a heated argument with the home plate umpire. This came immediately after South Carolina hit a home run to take the lead in the 7th inning.

Lemonis came in hot. He was mad that the umpire called 1-2 pitch a ball. This led to the home run. He shouted at the umpire and spiked his hat into the ground. It was more than enough to get tossed. You can watch the video, here:

Lemonis wasnt a fan of it 👀 pic.twitter.com/dIZQbIbz1S — 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) March 31, 2023

It’s been a frustrating season for the Mississippi State baseball team. At just 15-12 overall and 0-7 in SEC play, the Bulldogs aren’t living up to expectations. Clearly, Lemonis is frustrated about that. This ejection was probably the boiling point.

“I think everybody watched the game and saw what happened,” assistant Jake Gautreau said postgame.

“Obviously, there was a big swing there after it. Everybody was pretty fired up. Emotions were high. We’re trying to win a ballgame. These kids are fighting for their life. It’s a great group of kids, and they’re working like crazy. You just want that one really, really bad for them. That’s what you saw from [Lemonis].”

Oh, and Mississippi State lost the game.

At least Lemonis got his money’s worth. Sometimes baseball players and coaches don’t. Just recently, in Spring training, Philadelphia Phillies’ star J.T. Realmuto was ejected for moving his glove slightly. Seriously, you can check it out here.

A College Baseball Umpire was Punished for a Call

In the middle of a baseball game, what the umpire says goes, even when they’re wrong. That can lead to mistakes because, as people, umpires are prone to them.

Still, some mistakes don’t feel like mistakes. They feel more deliberate. That was exactly the case in a college baseball game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State. There, in the final inning of the game, umpire Reggie Drummer made back-to-back egregious calls and ran off the field to end the game.

You can watch it, here:

Tempers flared after the strikeout call that ended the Miss. Valley St.-New Orleans game.



Do you agree with the call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x6risaNisk — ESPN (@espn) March 11, 2023

It appeared that the umpire made a bad first strike call and was mad about the reaction he got from the hitter. So, he ended the game on a ball so far outside that Wild Thing would be jealous.

Drummer was later suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference for his actions at the end of the game. Since then, he said his actions were the result of a lapse in judgement. However, he also blamed that judgement on prior interactions with fans, players, and coaches in the game. Drummer also said he has since returned to umpiring.