College Baseball Pitcher Donating Money To Local Fire Department for Every Strikeout He Gets

George Mason pitcher Chad Gartland is donating $100 to the Fairfax City Fire Department for every strikeout he notches this season.

Gartland is the son of a firefighter in Rochester, N.Y.

“Within our program, I am one of our Starting Pitchers here at GMU, and my nickname is ‘The Fireman,'” Gartland wrote on the GoFundMe page he started to raise money for the fire department in Fairfax, Va. “I got that nickname by being the type of pitcher last season who could pitch in just about any role, and ‘put out fires’ also known as getting the team out of difficult situations. Another reason is that my father is a firefighter back home in Rochester, NY. I grew up around fire houses and carry a lot of pride for the nickname he holds.

“My Baseball program has supported my idea and has decided to give back to our local heroes that often don’t get enough of the spotlight. This Spring, they will be donating $10 to Fairfax City FD for every strikeout that I get in the 2023 Spring Season. We will be challenging our fans, alumni, friends of the program, and anyone else who wants to make a difference to match the donation this spring or come up with a one-time donation within their means.”

Pitcher Chad Gartland is already raising big money for the fire department

The sophomore pitcher already has 37 strikeouts on the season for the Patriots, which has led to $3,700 for the local fire department.

His most recent game was his best performance blowing pitches by hitters this NCAA season. He struck out 12 batters over seven innings. However, Rhode Island beat George Mason.

Gartland is 2-2 on the season in seven games with six starts. He has a 2.68 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. Opponents are hitting only .207 off him.

He played his first college season Niagara County Community College. Gartland then transferred to George Mason.