College Baseball Player Hits Incredibly Short Home Run in Embarrassing Fashion For Outfielder

College baseball has a different energy than MLB. There are a lot of different reasons for this, but one of the biggest is the talent of the players on the field. Pitchers aren’t as good and teams have large talent gaps with one another. Add in aluminum bats and there are a lot of home runs that players love to celebrate.

However, in the Virginia-Longwood game on Tuesday, Virginia’s Jake Gelof hit an incredibly short home run that actually left the yard. That’s because the centerfielder misplayed the ball and it bounced off his glove and over the wall.

You can watch the home run, here:

Jake Gelof's shortest career HR.



Hoos up 6-0 after 2.



📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/nJUQsBO4Y3 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 21, 2023

Initially, the players reacted like the ball stayed in the park. However, they quickly realized it went out of the park.

Ultimately, Gelof earned the shortest home run of his career with the swing, capping off a great day for him where he went 3-for-3 with his third home run this season.

This was, in many ways, a quintessential early-season non-conference college baseball game. Virginia didn’t need that home run to win. They were the clearly more talented team, which was obvious when you look at the 26-2 final score. An absolute baptism for Longwood.

College Baseball Player Suspended After Home Run Celebration and Ejection

Will Simpson, a first baseman for the Washington Huskies, was ejected during Monday’s game against Santa Clara. This came after he hit a home run and celebrated, though his actions don’t seem to warrant an ejection.

You can watch the incident here, but unless something happened off camera it seems like a stretch that he deserved any punishment.

Now, due to NCAA rules, he has been suspended for one game due to being ejected. That’s a way over the top punishment for celebrating an accomplishment with teammates.