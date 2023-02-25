WATCH: College Basketball Coach Tries to Intimidate Ref During Bizarre Stare Down

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery hilariously attempted to establish dominance in an argument with an official with a stare down. McCaffery received a technical near the end of the second half against Michigan for saying something probably worthy of a tech to the refs, while trailing 91-81 in the game.

McCaffery proceeded to take out his frustration at his words being punished by going silent — while staring down a referee. He followed an official who did not call the tech, and made an immediately viral moment on the court.

Fran McCaffrey is a freak pic.twitter.com/qa2u0WWD2e — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 25, 2023

The official seemed completely unimpressed by McCaffery’s antics and rose to the challenge, making the moment even better.

Iowa coach stares down official

McCaffery following the official to the baseline and then moving closer made it crystal clear what he was attempting to do, and the Hawkeyes coach was actively testing the limits of what he could get away with in the moment. It’s entirely possible he was hoping to draw the ejection for some last-minute motivation to his team. Fortunately for him, he wasn’t ejected as the referee allowed him the strange intimidation tactic.

On the court afterwards, the gambit appeared to pay off as the Hawkeyes rallied to force overtime. They outscored the Wolverines 20-10 in the final 1:29 of the game and tied it at 101-101 before the buzzer. In overtime, the momentum continued and they took the 112-106 victory behind their coach’s late outburst.

After the game, McCaffery acknowledged how weird the moment was and was able to joke about his part in it all.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he joked in his postgame press conference. “No idea what you’re talking about. You must’ve been at a different game.”

“I wasn’t even mad at him,” McCaffery added. “I was mad at the other guy.”