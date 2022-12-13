WATCH: College Basketball Player with One Arm Scores First Points of NCAA Career

Northwestern State’s Hansel Emmanuel is in the scoring column. The college basketball player with one arm made the first bucket of his college basketball career in a game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Emmanuel’s first collegiate points came with just under 2:30 to play in Saturday’s game, with Northwestern State owning an 84-66 advantage. He drove to the hoop for a lay-up to record the first basket.

The freshman’s night didn’t end there. He scored on a dunk and added a free throw, finishing the game with five points. Northwestern State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 91-73.

That has to be one of the coolest moments of the college basketball season thus far. In addition to the five points, Emmanuel also collected two rebounds in the victory.

Emmanuel played in four games leading up to Saturday’s contest against Louisiana-Monroe. He’s played a total of 21 minutes in the early portion of his freshman career.

Can Emmanuel add to his point total this weekend? Northwestern will play Rice on Saturday.

Social Media Shows Major Support for Hansel Emmanuel

After the ball splashed through the net for the first time in Hansel Emmanuel’s college career, social media erupted with support. They loved seeing the Northwestern State freshman score his first collegiate bucket.

“Makes me smile,” one fan wrote. “Bench hyping him up and everything.”

“Love his story,” another Twitter user added. Another commented, “so inspiring!”

Emmanuel’s story is an incredible one. At age six, his arm had to be amputated after a wall collapsed. While some may have thought a basketball career would be impossible, the freshman has proven that to be false. As a high school recruit, he received multiple offers, eventually committing to Northwestern State.

It’s easily one of the best stories in college basketball this season and a story many will continue to follow throughout the year.