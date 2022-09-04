LOOK: College Football Bettor on the Verge of Turning $1 Wager into $22K

One college football fan is on the verge of enjoying the best Week 1 in the history of the sport. The crazy part is that we have no idea whether this individual’s favorite team won over the weekend.

What we do know, however, is that this person is rooting hard for Clemson to cover a 23-point spread against Georgia Tech Monday night. If that happens, a $1 bet and a 19-team parlay turns into a cool $22,000.

And to think, you were merely excited about your team starting 1-0 this season. Child’s play, friends.

Already, the individual saw the first 18 legs of the parlay hit. Some of those bets included Michigan covering a 30.5-point spread vs. Colorado State; the under hitting on the Kentucky-Hawaii game; and Georgia beating Oregon on the money line.

Below is the complete 19-leg parlay, shared from Bleacher Report:

$22K on the line from a $1 bet



Cash out or trust Clemson?



pic.twitter.com/YPkYB9tHCf

So, that means if Clemson covers that 23-point spread, the grand total will come out to $22,232.92. Right now, this person can cash out and still receive $10,531.93. And to think, this all started with a $1 wager.

What would you do, Outsiders? Are you trusting Clemson to cover the spread vs. Georgia Tech? Or would you cash out with over $10,500 in your pocket?

While we’re on the subject of letting the good times roll, it’s worth mentioning that the college football bettor on the verge of a $22,000 payout isn’t the only one having a great time in Week 1. PGA Tour star John Daly also had a blast during a visit on the SEC Nation set over the weekend.

The SEC Nation pregame show made its way to Fayetteville Saturday for a top-25 showdown between No. 23 Cincinnati and No. 19 Arkansas. Daly — an Arkansas alum and die-hard Razorbacks fan — made a special guest appearance.

With a red Solo cup in his hand, the two-time major champion turned down a free beer offering from fans, saying, “I’ve got some good s— right here.”

"We gotta beer for you. We gotta beer for you."



"I got some good shit right here."



John Daly LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/9CQGYjAA8l

He also made his pregame prediction in “gender reveal” fashion, blasting a golf ball with red dust exploding to signify a Hogs victory.

Turns out, Daly was right. Arkansas defeated Cincinnati 31-24 to start the year 1-0 and notch an important non-conference victory.