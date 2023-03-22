College Football Coach Struck By Truck While Cycling, Injuries Listed As ‘Critical’

Longtime college football coach Buddy Teevens is in critical condition.

Last Thursday, a truck struck Teevens, the Dartmouth football coach, while he was cycling. In the accident, he sustained severe injuries. At the time, he was in Florida with his wife when the accident happened.

The driver was a 40-year-old woman. However, it’s unclear who was at fault for the accident at this time.

“He has sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized,” Kirsten Teevens, his wife, said. “He is a healthy man and hopefully he will have a full recovery. We are very appreciative of all the support and the outpouring of love.”

It is according to a preliminary report by the Florida Highway Patrol that described his condition as critical. Notably, Teevens didn’t have a helmet on when the accident occurred.

Buddy Teevens is 65 years old. Now, in his second stint with Dartmouth, he’s the winningest coach in program history. There, he holds a 117-101-2 record with five Ivy League titles. Along with Dartmouth, he has been the head college football coach at Maine, Tulane, and Stanford.

At Dartmouth, someone dug the ‘D’ on the 50-yard line out from the snow. That’s a task that Teevens usually does himself. Next to the ‘D’ there was a ‘B’ and a ‘U.’ That spelled ‘Bud.’

Even people like Eli Manning have honored Teevens. Manning attended a Tulane football camp. That was while Teevens was the coach. Following the accident, Manning said that there was no better man than Teevens.

Meanwhile, Keith Clark, the offensive line coach for Dartmouth, said, “It’s a pretty helpless feeling right now. You never know what can be snatched away in an instant…Buddy’s connected to Dartmouth in a way few others are.”

Tragedy marred the 2022 college football season. Unfortunately, three Virginia Cavaliers players were shot and killed on campus. Those players were Lavel Davis Jr, D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.

South Carolina is now honoring Lavel Davis Jr. That was his home state.

He will have a highway named after him. The “Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr. Memorial Highway” and will run just under 10 miles in Dorchester County.

“It would be fitting and proper to pay homage to Lavel ‘Tyler’ Norman Davis, Jr,” read the resolution.

Davis was an African American studies major and was a recipient of the 2022-23 Danny Lee Fassio Family Bicentennial Scholarship.