College Football Fan Breaks Record After Attending 77 College Football Games in One Season

Ben Chase set out this past fall with the goal of breaking the record for most college football games attended in a season.

Mission accomplished.

Chase, a 33-year-old lawyer by trade, attended 77 college football games this past season to break the previous record. He did so by driving over 60,000 miles and going to 75 different stadiums.

His first game of the season was the New Mexico State v. Nevada on Aug. 27, 2022. His last game of the season was the College Football Playoff National Championship between Georgia and TCU on Jan. 9, 2023.

Game #77 of 77



TCU @ Georgia #NationalChampionship

SoFi Stadium 🏟️

Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/i2dqHP8MHp — Ben Chase (@BenGChase) January 10, 2023

“It only made me fall in love with the traditions of college sports even more,” Chase told the Florida Times-Union about his trip. “My thesis of this trip was that college football brings people together more than anything in our country. And this trip only strengthened that belief.”

Chase did most of the trip driving in a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan he nicknamed “Betty White.” With her help, he was able to watch 115 different college football teams play a game.

With the road trip out of the way, Chase has a new job now with his alma mater, the University of Florida. He is the Director of NIL Strategy for the school.

“I’ve officially accepted the position of Director of NIL Strategy at my Alma Mater the University of Florida, and I can’t wait to get to work with our incredible student-athletes, administrators, coaches, fans, and alumni,” Chase said in a tweet. “This is a dream come true.”